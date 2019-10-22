International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Robert Vadra admitted to private hospital in Noida after he complains of back pain, discharged

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 12:41 IST
Robert Vadra admitted to private hospital in Noida after he complains of back pain, discharged

Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra was admitted to a Noida-based private hospital for a night after he complained of back pain, sources said on Tuesday. Vadra, who is married to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was admitted to the Metro multi-speciality hospital in Noida on Monday, where he stayed overnight.

He was discharged on Tuesday, sources said. Vadra underwent some tests and after treatment and medication, was discharged from the hospital, they said.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to her Rae Bareli, where she will participate in a workshop organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019