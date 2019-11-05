International Development News
Development News Edition

Ample evidence to show that odd-even is effective, Delhi minister on SC remarks

Responding to Supreme Court's remarks about the rationale of odd-even scheme, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday suggested that there was ample evidence to show that the scheme was effective in tackling pollution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:15 IST
Ample evidence to show that odd-even is effective, Delhi minister on SC remarks
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot speaking to ANI on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Supreme Court's remarks about the rationale of odd-even scheme, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday suggested that there was ample evidence to show that the scheme was effective in tackling pollution. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "There are reports and data by reputed international organisations who work on air quality and pollution. Even an IIT report says that pollution gets reduced. We are simply saying that if you reduce 50 per cent of vehicles from the roads of Delhi, then definitely, things will improve."

The Supreme Court on Monday had asked Delhi government for data proving that the scheme was effective in tackling pollution. The odd-even scheme kicked off on Monday and it will continue till November 14. Gehlot also expressed confidence that people of Delhi will comply with the scheme and that in the coming days, with faster winds coupled with odd-eve, the air quality of the national capital will improve.

The minister welcomed all the directions issued by the Supreme Court on Monday, stating that the government will comply with each directive. Praising Supreme Court's directions, he remarked, "I am also very happy with the way court went into detail and passed orders for other states and the best thing is that the court has made everyone, from Chief Secretary to gram pradhan in a state accountable. It will bring about a substantial change," Gehlot added.

Gehlot also urged the Centre to take a 'proactive' role in the current situation and ensure co-ordination between different states. On Monday, Union Minister Javadekar, in a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party Government had stated that the government should have helped farmers get machines to dispose stubble instead of spending Rs 1500 crores on advertising.

Responding to Javadekar's statement, Gehlot said, "I don't know from where did they get the figure of Rs 1500 crore. But the campaigns and awareness are important. Dengue was controlled because of campaigns. All our campaigns convey a message and as long as we do not educate the public, public participation towards a cause cannot be mobilized." The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

Also Read: Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...

France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister

France will for the first time set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the European Union it allows into the country, French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday, a measure long sought by the countrys right-wi...

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019