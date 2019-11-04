Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that Odd-Even scheme will reduce the pollution levels in the city as almost 50 per cent of the vehicles will stay off the roads. "If 50 per cent of vehicles will not come on the road for a day, then this will definitely reduce the pollution level in the city. I hope everyone will actively take part in the implementation of Odd-Even scheme," Gehlot said.

He added that 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi is caused by stubble burning in farms in the northern states. "The state government kept requesting the Central government to control the issue of stubble burning. Not only Delhi but other adjoining states also get affected by the problem of stubble burning. My only request is to control stubble burning and pollution created by it. The machines which need to be made available for farmers to stop stubble burning should be provided to them," he added.

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said that the Odd-Even scheme is merely an election stunt and a drama. "The government has allowed all two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, taxis, buses and every other vehicle apart from privately-owned four-wheelers. This is the reason why Odd-Even scheme appears as a sham. Additionally, the AAP government did not implement this scheme every year during its term but did it only before the elections," Goel said.

Earlier on Monday, Goel drove an odd-numbered vehicle on the roads of Delhi in protest against the provisions of the scheme which has come into force since today morning. The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)

