International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that Odd-Even scheme will reduce the pollution levels in the city as almost 50 per cent of the vehicles will stay off the roads.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:40 IST
Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot
Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel (left) and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that Odd-Even scheme will reduce the pollution levels in the city as almost 50 per cent of the vehicles will stay off the roads. "If 50 per cent of vehicles will not come on the road for a day, then this will definitely reduce the pollution level in the city. I hope everyone will actively take part in the implementation of Odd-Even scheme," Gehlot said.

He added that 40 per cent of pollution in Delhi is caused by stubble burning in farms in the northern states. "The state government kept requesting the Central government to control the issue of stubble burning. Not only Delhi but other adjoining states also get affected by the problem of stubble burning. My only request is to control stubble burning and pollution created by it. The machines which need to be made available for farmers to stop stubble burning should be provided to them," he added.

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said that the Odd-Even scheme is merely an election stunt and a drama. "The government has allowed all two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, taxis, buses and every other vehicle apart from privately-owned four-wheelers. This is the reason why Odd-Even scheme appears as a sham. Additionally, the AAP government did not implement this scheme every year during its term but did it only before the elections," Goel said.

Earlier on Monday, Goel drove an odd-numbered vehicle on the roads of Delhi in protest against the provisions of the scheme which has come into force since today morning. The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Germanys health minister submitted a draft law to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors on Monday, as a global movement to end discredited practices aiming to change a person...

World-famous Pushkar Fair begins

The famous annual Pushkar fair of Rajasthan started on Monday with a large number of people from the country and abroad taking part in it. It is for the first time that the nine-day international fair started with the worship of Pushkar Sar...

Unsung Social Crusaders awarded Mother Teresa Memorial Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 4 ANIDigpu The following articulate and dauntlessly courageous social crusaders were honoured with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice in the field of Contemporary Forms of Slavery 1. Ajeet Sing...

Home buyers' interest paramount: Yogi at RERA conclave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said safeguarding the interest of those who give their life-time earnings to builders in the hope of having their own home, is of paramount importance to him. For me, the interest of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019