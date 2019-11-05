International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan says Kurdish YPG have not left Syria 'safe zone'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan says Kurdish YPG have not left Syria 'safe zone'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from some areas inside Syria along the Turkish border and that U.S. forces were still carrying out joint patrols with the YPG.

Turkey struck two separate deals with the United States and Russia for the YPG to withdraw from the "safe zone" it plans to form in northeastern Syria, in return for Ankara stopping its offensive against the group. While Washington and Moscow have said the fighters left, Erdogan has said this was not the case. In a speech, Erdogan said YPG fighters remained in Tel Rifaat, Manbij and to the east of Ras al-Ain, which Turkey targeted in the incursion. He said Turkey would abide by the deals as long as Washington and Moscow kept their promises.

He later told reporters in parliament that U.S. forces were still holding joint patrols with the YPG inside the 30-km border strip from which the militia was meant to withdraw. "How can we explain America holding patrols with terrorist organizations in this region even though they made the decision to withdraw? This is not in our agreement," he said.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group tied to militants who have waged an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984. U.S. support for the YPG, which was the main ally in the fight against the Islamic State, has infuriated Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 per cent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 4.64 per...

Titan reports muted growth in Q2 profit at Rs 429 crore

Tata enterprise Titan said on Tuesday its standalone profit before tax for Q2 totalled Rs 429 crore against Rs 446 crore last year. The growth for second quarter was impacted due to flat growth in revenues compounded by an increase in certa...

Chandrayaan 2 important feat for India, generated curosity

Chandrayaan 2 important feat for India, generated curosityamong students PM Modi....

Three Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kabul province

At least three Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan security forces in an operation carried out in the Kabul province of Afghanistan on Tuesday. According to the Afghan Defence Ministry, weapons were also seized after the terrorists wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019