D Raja lauds PM Modi for opting out of RCEP

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opting out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that government has considered the concerns expressed by the opposition parties.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:46 IST
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opting out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that government has considered the concerns expressed by the opposition parties. "Opposition parties pressurized the government that it should not sign the deal in haste. It is good that the government considered it. One should understand that this is how democracy should work and the government should listen to the concerns with open mind expressed by parties in Opposition. We are all speaking for the interest of our country and this is what BJP should understand," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Our party, the CPI and other left parties were consistently speaking on this issue urging the government not to sign any deal before everything is discussed in the Parliament. There should be proper consultation with the domestic stakeholders. The countries interest must be taken into consideration," he reiterated. India announced not to join China-backed RCEP raising key concerns including inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers could not be resolved.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar. RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

