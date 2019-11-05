International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's Rees-Mogg says 'common sense' could have saved Grenfell victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:57 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Rees-Mogg says 'common sense' could have saved Grenfell victims
Image Credit: Flickr

Prominent Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg drew criticism on Tuesday after he suggested that victims of the Grenfell Tower fire could have used common sense to ignore the instructions of the fire service and leave the burning building.

An official inquiry into the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people last week found that combustible cladding contributed to the tragedy, and also questioned fire brigade advice that residents should stay put. "If you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer," Rees-Mogg, leader of the UK House of Commons, told LBC radio in an interview on Monday.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do." Families of the victims and opposition lawmakers criticised the remarks, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelling the comments "crass and insensitive" and calling for an apology.

"What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense? People were terrified, many died trying to escape," Corbyn said. Rees-Mogg on Tuesday said he "profoundly apologized" for upsetting survivors and victims' relatives.

He said he had meant to say he also would have followed the fire brigade's advice at the time, but with hindsight, following the tragedy it was clear the advice went against common sense. "What's so sad is that the advice given overrides common sense because everybody would want to leave a burning building," he said in comments reported by the Evening Standard.

"I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments. With hindsight and after reading the report no one would follow that advice. That's the great tragedy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Poland 'broke EU law' by trying to change judges' retirement age

Luxembourg, Nov 5 AFP An attempt by Poland to change the retirement age of its judges broke EU law, the blocs top court ruled Tuesday, intensifying a showdown between Brussels and the conservative government in Warsaw over democratic standa...

Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

A man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 72 lakh into the country, a statement said on Tuesday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturda...

UPDATE 1-OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ...

Vistara starts second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route

Vistara airline announced on Tuesday that it has started a second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route, with the first one between the two cities launched on October 26. Vistara now flies twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019