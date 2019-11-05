International Development News
Development News Edition

PM, Shah should provide answers on snooping: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:10 IST
PM, Shah should provide answers on snooping: Congress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should provide "answers" about alleged hacking of mobile phones of political leaders, journalists and activists in the country, the Congress said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those who were informed by messaging app WhatsApp recently that their phones had been hacked for snooping purposes by a spyware, the Congress had claimed earlier.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Pawan Kherasaid, "The government has no answers on snooping. WhatsApp, in its affidavit in a US court has said that Israeli company NSO hacked phones of people including many in India.

"NSO told the court that it provides services only to government agencies. However, Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad does not have the answer as to which government agency used the services of NSO," he said. "Hence, we demand prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah provide answers on this, (as) may be Ravi Shankar Prasad does not know about it," Khera said.

The government should come clean on whose phones were `tapped', he added, claiming that even BJP leaders could be among those who were targeted. WhatsApp had informed the Indian government in September that 121 Indian users were targeted by the Israeli spyware Pegasus, but IT ministry contended that the information provided was inadequate.

On a question about the current political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Khera said the state, reeling under the damage caused by unseasonal rain, needs a stable government, but chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy in the tussle with the Shiv Sena over power-sharing post-elections. The Congress spokesperson also claimed that in Haryana farmers and the youth voted against the BJP in the assembly elections, as they had faced a "betrayal".

Hitting out at the government over the economic slowdown, he said, "The economy lies in shambles today. Job creation is in coma as economic and and agriculture growth remains on ventilator."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal rise on its consolidated Profits After Tax for the quarter ending September 30, 20...

Vessel salvage op:2 Singapore firms show interest,says Goa CM

Vessel salvage op2 Singapore firms show interest, says Goa CM Panaji, Nov 5 PTITwo Singapore-based companies have come forward to the empty the naphtha-laden vessel MT Nu Shi Nalini which ran aground near the Goa coast on October 24, Chief ...

BPCL privatisation could result in reassessment of govt-oil cos linkages: Ind-Ra

The potential sale of entire government stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL could result in a reassessment of linkages between the government and oil marketing companies, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday. Trad...

Entertainment News Summary: Comcast launches tools to improve ad targeting on TV

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comcast launches tools to improve ad targeting on TVComcast Corp on Monday launched new advertising capabilities to help advertisers find and target certain television viewers, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019