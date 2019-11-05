International Development News
President to launch 25 Year Review report at University of Mpumalanga

The Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (DPME) was tasked by the Presidency with the responsibility to lead a review of the 25-years of democracy in South Africa. 

The University of Mpumalanga stands out as one of the beacons of the achievements of the 25 years of the democratic dispensation, and also serves as the promise for future development.  Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the 25 Year Review report at the University of Mpumalanga, Mbombela Municipality, on Friday, 08 November 2019.

The review process entailed consultation with a wide variety of stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country and African continent through workshops, numerous roundtable discussions, a colloquium as well as the use of reliable primary and secondary research.

The University of Mpumalanga stands out as one of the beacons of the achievements of the 25 years of the democratic dispensation, and also serves as the promise for future development.

The launch will be preceded by the official opening of yet another achievement of the democratic dispensation, the newly built state of the art Mpumalanga High Court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

