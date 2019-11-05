International Development News
Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJP's doors are "always open" for them.

  • ANI
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:01 IST
Chandrakant Patil. Image Credit: ANI

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJP's doors are "always open" for them. "People have given mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. We will honour that mandate and form government. Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal. BJP's doors are always open for Shiv Sena," said Patil after BJP state core committee meeting at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence here.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. The delay in government formation has been caused by differences in the two parties on power-sharing. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)

