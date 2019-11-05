International Development News
Adityanath hails Amit Shah's hard work

  PTI
  • |
  Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday recounted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stress on hard work when he had gone to meet him following the BJP's defeat in the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls in the state. "I discussed mahagathbandhan with him and he said let the SP, BSP and other parties be a part of the grand alliance, all would be wiped out and even in adverse situation, the BJP will register a huge victory in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said addressing the gathering during a discussion on the book, "Amit Shah aur BJP ki Yatra" here.

He said hard work had no alternative and it was the mantra of victory. "He used to sleep at 2 am and went on campaigning at 6 am. There is a sense of perfection in his hard work and its result is in front of us today," the chief minister said.

He added that Shah was influenced by the dedication of Adi Shankaracharya, policies of Chanakya, nationalism of Veer Savarkar and the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the country. "Just like Acharya Chanakya took a pledge to overthrow the Nanda dynasty that was the root cause of the country's slavery, Amit Shahji pledged to create a Congress-free India," he added.

The chief minister also claimed that other parties did politics at the cost of the country but the Bharatiya Janata Patry was the only party for which the country was bigger than the party. "In order to protect the democracy, the Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party in 1976.When the Janata Party could not handle the situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party started its journey in 1980. The party formed its first government in the country in just 16 years without compromising on its principles," he said.

The chief minister said the slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" presented the basic spirit of Sanatan Dharma, which was "sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu nir-aamayaah".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

