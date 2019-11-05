UK appoints new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday announced a new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism as part of a wider counter-terrorism strategy. Former Labour Party MP John Woodcock, who has experience working on counter-terrorism legislation as a former member of the Parliament's Defence Select Committee and Home Affairs Select Committee, has been named as the first incumbent of the post.

"Our counter-terrorism strategy is always evolving to match the changing threat and this important new role will help to inform this work," said Patel. "As well as informing the UK's work tackling terrorism, it will also ensure we share these lessons with our global partners," noted the minister, adding that Woodcock would bring a "range of skills" to the new role.

As a Special Envoy, Woodcock's work will involve improving the UK's response to violent extremism, with a particular focus on tackling far-right violent extremism, taking lessons from global best practice. Woodcock had earlier announced plans not to stand as an MP in the December 12 elections because he and his partner are expecting a new baby.

The MP from Barrow and Furness in Cumbria, north-west England, has held the seat since 2010. The 41-year-old, who has made scathing attacks on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, had been sitting as an Independent MP in the House of Commons since his Labour Party whip was withdrawn in April 2018 pending an investigation into a sexual harassment allegation. He denies the allegation from a former female staff member.

