Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 23:25 IST
Image Credit: ANI

In a relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 party MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. The October 28 decision of the president rejecting the plea is based on an opinion rendered by the Election Commission, the poll panel said.

In March 2017, a man named Vivek Garg had filed a petition before the president seeking disqualification of 11 AAP lawmakers, including Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming that they were enjoying office of profit by being co-chairpersons of district disaster management authorities in 11 Delhi districts. The issue was referred to the EC, which gave an opinion in August that holding the office of co-chairperson of a district disaster management authority does not attract disqualification as MLA since there is no remuneration by way of salary, allowances, sitting fee.

Nor is there any other facility such as staff car, office space, supporting staff, telephone or residence provided, the EC said. As per law, the president accepts the opinion of the Election Commission in cases of office of profit.

The Commission held that "item 14 of the Schedule to Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification Act), 1997 provides for exemption for the office of chairman, director or member of a statutory or non-statutory body or committee constituted by the Government of NCT, provided that the said chairman, director or member are not entitled to any remuneration. Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said ultimately the truth prevailed.

"Satyamev Jayate. Ultimately, truth prevails," he tweeted. The petitioner had sought the disqualification of MLAs Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), Shri Dutt Sharma (Ghonda), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Dinesh Mohania (Sangam Vihar), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22, 2020 and the polls can be announced in the next few weeks.

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Marrone: Foles to return as Jags' starting QB

Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday. Foles has been out since suffering a broken left collarbone in the season opener, undergoing surgery to insta...

Trump chief of staff summoned to testify in impeachment probe

US House impeachment investigators on Tuesday summoned President Donald Trumps acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for a deposition, saying he has substantial first-hand knowledge of Trumps efforts to pressure Ukraine. Mulvaney is the lates...

UK government refuses to release report on Russian meddling

Britains government refused again Tuesday to publish a report into possible Russian interference in UK elections, arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government needs more time to properly scrutinize the document. The Intelligence an...

UPDATE 3-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. Good news for Canadian farmer...
