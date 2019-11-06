International Development News
Development News Edition

BSP to expand support base with 2022 UP Assembly polls in mind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:03 IST
BSP to expand support base with 2022 UP Assembly polls in mind
BSP chief Mayawati. File photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

After the BSP failed to retain an Assembly seat in the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, its supremo Mayawati on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders here to review the loss and stressed the need for expanding the support base with 2022 state polls in mind. She also reinstated Amroha MP Danish Ali as the leader of the BSP parliamentary party, days ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament.

The meeting of party office-bearers, including MPs and MLAs, was held against the backdrop of the Bahujan Samaj Party losing the Jalalpur seat in Ambedkarnagar district to the Samajwadi Party. This was the first seat the SP wrested from the BSP after the two parties broke the alliance stitched up before the Lok Sabha polls.

Accusing the BJP and the SP of working together to dent the morale of BSP, Mayawati said, "There has been a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party to weaken the confidence of the BSP ahead of the UP Assembly elections. Both these parties secretly shook hands and did not allow the BSP to win a single seat in the bypolls." Bypolls were held to fill vacancies created in 12 Assembly constituencies after sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha while another became a state governor.

"Both the BJP and the SP are quite afraid of the Dalit-Muslim combination and hence they played this trick. The SP also publicized that by giving more tickets to Muslims, only the BJP stands to gain," she said in a statement. In the same refrain, she said, "Irrespective of the steps taken to misguide the Muslims, I am not going to remove Munquad Ali from the post of state BSP chief. I am also making Danish Ali the leader of the BSP parliamentary party."

Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav was made the party leader in the Lok Sabha in August in place of Danish Ali, who was reportedly removed for deviating from the party line on the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. Munquad Ali was made party's UP unit chief in place RS Kushwaha, who was made general secretary of the party's central unit.

Mayawati also said that the Congress, the BJP and the SP are doing politics over Ayodhya, Article 370 and triple talaq, but the BSP has never misused religion for vested electoral and political gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82 pc at Rs 408 cr

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The companys profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore ...

Maha may have new govt soon; BJP leaders to meet governor

A fortnight after announcement of Assembly poll results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra brightened on Wednesday, with the BJP leaders slated to meet the governor on Thursday and the NCP making it clear that it wil...

UPDATE 3-UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons election campaign launch was marred by the resignation of one of his ministers, a gaffe about the victims of a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video of an opponent released by his party.Johnson called...

UPDATE 2-France, under pressure from right wing, toughens stance on immigration

France is to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a drive to show voters President Emmanuel Macron is heeding their concerns about imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019