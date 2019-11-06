International Development News
UK PM Johnson: Let's get Brexit done or face "horror show" of Corbyn

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged voters to back his Conservatives in a Dec. 12 election or face the "horror show" of two referendums next year if Labour's Jeremy Corbyn was elected. Officially launching the start of campaign from outside his Downing Street residence, Johnson said that if he was returned to power with a majority he would get on with ratifying his Brexit deal straight away.

"Come with us, get Brexit done and take this country forward, or, and this is the alternative next year, spend the whole of 2020 in a horror show of yet more dither and delay," he said. "(Labour) would spend the whole of 2020 having two referendums, one on Scotland ... and another referendum on Brexit."

Also Read: Violence and intimidation is wholly unacceptable: Boris Johnson on Kashmir protests on Diwali

