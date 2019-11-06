International Development News
UPDATE 2-France, under pressure from right wing, toughens stance on immigration

France is to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a drive to show voters President Emmanuel Macron is heeding their concerns about immigration.

"We want to take back control of our immigration policy," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a Macron appointee, told reporters as he unveiled a package of measures on immigration. "That means when we say yes it really means yes, and when we say no, it really means no."

Opinion polls show voters are worried about the issue, and that sentiment is driving support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is likely to be Macron's main opponent in the next presidential election in 2022. Polling shows her popularity is rising with voters while Macron -- though still in the lead -- is slipping back.

Macron's centrist administration has so far resisted pressure from right-wing rivals on immigration, in part because many of his own liberal supporters are uncomfortable with any measures they feel are pandering to xenophobia. But in announcing the new measures, France joins other European states, among them Italy, Britain and Sweden, that have opted to take tougher approaches on migrants since the outbreak of the Syria conflict in 2011 triggered a migrant crisis across Europe and fueled populist right-wing parties.

NOT NAIVE The French prime minister said the 20 new measures on immigration his government unveiled on Wednesday were the mark of a "France that is open but is not naive."

"I think we have found the right balance between reassuring our citizens and not giving ground to populism," he said. The prime minister said that migrant tent camps in eastern Paris would be razed by the end of this year, but he did not say what would happen to similar camps in other parts of the country.

At the same time, thousands of new homes would be made available for asylum seekers, he said, so that they could live in dignity. Philippe also said the test for acquiring French citizenship would be made more exacting, and that the government would aim to process asylum applications within six months.

Ministers said quotas would be set for people moving legally to France from outside the European Union to work, but without saying what the ceiling would be. Addressing concerns that France's free health system was attracting illegal migrants, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said asylum seekers would have to wait three months before being entitled to healthcare. She said the restriction would not apply to children, or emergency care.

LE PEN CLOSING GAP In the second quarter of this year, France received 28,575 asylum applications, or 426 per million inhabitants, according to Eurostat data. That is above the EU average of 291 asylum applications per million inhabitants, and puts France in eighth place overall in Europe.

France has the largest Muslim minority in Western Europe, and a large proportion of its immigrant population are from Muslim countries. France has the largest Muslim minority in Western Europe, and a large proportion of its immigrant population are from Muslim countries.

Some French people say practices found among immigrant communities, such as Muslim women wearing full-face veils, are at odds with traditional French values, including the official secularism of the French state. Others say such concerns are used to justify racism and xenophobia. When he was elected in 2017, Macron beat Le Pen nearly two-to-one in a runoff. An opinion poll conducted late last month by pollster Ifop showed the gap narrowing: if a runoff were to be held now, Macron would get 55% while Le Pen would have 45% support, the poll showed. (Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont Writing by Benoit Van Overstraten and Christian Lowe Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucasian nation.And Then We Danced, a joint Swedish, Georgian and F...

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested: Officials.

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested Officials....

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...
