Maharashtra: BJP delegation to meet Guv tomorrow, but not likely to stake claim

A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:58 IST
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

A delegation of BJP leaders will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. "Today's meeting was to discuss several things including implementation of relief packages for farmers, the party's expansion and possibilities of the new party-state President. A delegation led by party state president Chandrakant Dada Patil will meet Governor tomorrow in the morning," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that a BJP core committee meeting at Varsha Bungalow.

There are speculations about BJP staking claim to form the government in the meeting. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not a part of the delegation despite being elected as BJP Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra. So, it is quite possible that the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in the meeting.

Another BJP leader confirmed that "this meeting will not be a meeting to stake a claim but it is a courtesy meeting to discuss several things including the farmers' distress and political scenario in the state. "Whenever we will stake a claim, our ally Shiv Sena will have to Raj Bhavan with us and that delegation will be led by none other than Devendra Fadnavis who is our leader of Legislative party," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis for the planning regarding farmers' distress relief. After Assembly polls, it was for the first time that Shiv Sena ministers were seen with Devendra Fadnavis.

"We attended this meeting because it was regarding the farmers' issue and any decisions for government formation will be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the right time," Shivsena Minister Ramdas Kadam said after the meeting. But Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier said: "BJP and Sena will form the government soon. Today, you saw 4 Shiv Sena ministers joining us in the meeting and soon you will get good news about BJP-Sena government formation."

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. Over ten days have passed since the poll results were announced on October 24 but there is a delay in the government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena still engaged in ironing out differences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

