Following are the top stories for discussion at 9 pm:

NATION LGD60 COURTS-3RD LD LAWYERS STRIKE

Lawyers-cop clash: Work paralysed in TCs; BCI says cops' protest pol motivated; HC clarifies order New Delhi: Judicial work remained paralysed for the third consecutive day in the six trial courts here on Wednesday, while the Bar Council of India alleged that protests by the police yesterday over the November 2 clash between advocates and cops at Tis Hazari Court Complex and subsequent incidents seem to be "politically motivated".

DEL80 LDALL POLLUTION

"You just want to sit in your ivory towers and rule": SC pulls up states on pollution in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Observing that toxic air is a question of life and death for crores of people in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a tongue lashing to governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for their failure to curb air pollution and told them they have no right to be in power if they don't bother about people.

DEL76 INDOPAK-LD KARTARPUR

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources New Delhi:The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government sources said on Wednesday.

DEL61 PB-2NDLD GURU NANAK-ASSEMBLY

'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Manmohan Singh Chandigarh: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, as he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DEL14 PARL-LD PANEL-SNOOPING

Shashi Tharoor-headed parl panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20 New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday.

DEL53 AYODHYA-LD JAMIAT

Ayodhya case: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind says will respect SC verdict, appeals to Muslims to abide by it New Delhi: Exuding confidence that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case will be based on "evidence and not faith", prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Wednesday said it will respect the top court's ruling in the matter, and also appealed to Muslims to abide by it.

DEL59 JAMIAT-LYNCHING

BJP must bring law at centre, state levels against lynching: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind New Delhi: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Wednesday demanded that the BJP should bring a law at the central and state levels against lynching and claimed a failure to do so would indicate its support for such acts.

DEL51 KIRAN BEDI-POLICE

Don't drive cops to the wall, prejudge or humiliate them: Kiran Bedi to top brass New Delhi: Men and women in uniform should never be driven to the wall, former IPS officer and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Wednesday and asked senior police officers to protect their subordinates.

DEL60 KARTARPUR-SHAH

Kartarpur corridor reflects Modi govt's commitment to preserve rich heritage of Guru Nanak: Shah New Delhi: History will be created when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday, and it reflects the NDA government's commitment towards preserving the rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

DEL68 PB-STUBBLE-LAW

Experts differ on law to save groundwater, some blame it for pollution Chandigarh: A law meant to save groundwater in Punjab is contributing to a spike in stubble burning that causes severe pollution in the northern states around this time of the year, according to some experts.

DEL58 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY

Delhi breathes easier, more relief likely New Delhi: Delhi breathed easier on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped further due to clearer skies and moderate wind speed though weather experts feared a cloud cover at night and light drizzle could lead to deterioration of air quality.

DEL31 JK-SITUATION

Miscreants and militants resorting to fear-mongering in Kashmir: Police Srinagar: Miscreants and militants are indulging in fear-mongering in Kashmir to put down any resistance to the unannounced shutdown, which has now entered its fourth month, police said on Wednesday.

LEGAL

LGD22 SC-LD SAJJAN Anti-Sikh riots case: SC directs examination of Sajjan Kumar's health condition, report in 4 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, be examined by a panel of AIIMS doctors, after he sought urgent listing of his bail plea on health grounds.

FOREIGN: FGN43 UK-INDIANS-BOOKS-LIST

Arundhati, R K Narayan, Rushdie make it to BBC's 100 'Novels That Shaped Our World' list London: Renowned Indian authors like R K Narayan, Arundhati Roy, Salman Rushdie and Vikram Seth are among 100 writers who have featured on a list of the most inspiring novels chosen by a panel of experts and revealed by the BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)