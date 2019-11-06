Arunachal students oppose CAB at Consultative Committee meet

Various students' bodies led by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) saying it would affect the tribal population of the state. The students' organisations expressed their opinion at a meeting here convened by the Consultative Committee on CAB set up by the state government.

Besides AAPSU, the meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Bamang Felix was also attended by All Nyishi Students Union, All Nyishi Youth Association, Students Union Movement of All Arunachal, All Tagin Students Union and others, an official statement said. At the meeting, representatives of the students' bodies expressed concern over influx of illegal immigrants into the state and said if the CAB is enacted, the situation would be more grave.

The home minister said the state government wants to protect the interest of the indigenous people of the state and appealed to the students to maintain calm on the issue and not to take law in their hands. The nine-member panel on Monday convened a meeting with various political parties and on Tuesday met various community based organizations (CBOs) for their views on CAB.

The state government has constituted the consultative committee to convene meetings with all stakeholders to seek their opinions on the CAB and to prepare a comprehensive and consolidated report on the issue. The state government would present the panel's recommendations to the central government to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the CAB to safeguard the interests of the people of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents. The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

During a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Shah, also BJP president, had said the concerns of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and has sought suggestions on the issue..

