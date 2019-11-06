International Development News
Development News Edition

Arunachal students oppose CAB at Consultative Committee meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:45 IST
Arunachal students oppose CAB at Consultative Committee meet

Various students' bodies led by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) saying it would affect the tribal population of the state. The students' organisations expressed their opinion at a meeting here convened by the Consultative Committee on CAB set up by the state government.

Besides AAPSU, the meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Bamang Felix was also attended by All Nyishi Students Union, All Nyishi Youth Association, Students Union Movement of All Arunachal, All Tagin Students Union and others, an official statement said. At the meeting, representatives of the students' bodies expressed concern over influx of illegal immigrants into the state and said if the CAB is enacted, the situation would be more grave.

The home minister said the state government wants to protect the interest of the indigenous people of the state and appealed to the students to maintain calm on the issue and not to take law in their hands. The nine-member panel on Monday convened a meeting with various political parties and on Tuesday met various community based organizations (CBOs) for their views on CAB.

The state government has constituted the consultative committee to convene meetings with all stakeholders to seek their opinions on the CAB and to prepare a comprehensive and consolidated report on the issue. The state government would present the panel's recommendations to the central government to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the CAB to safeguard the interests of the people of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents. The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

During a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Shah, also BJP president, had said the concerns of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and has sought suggestions on the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil oil auction raises disappointing $17 billion: official

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6 AFP Brazils auction of drilling rights to four deep-sea oil fields raised a disappointing 17 billion on Wednesday, officials said, well short of expectations for the highly-anticipated mega sale. The government had hop...

Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt likely to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Transport Minister Kailash Ga...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December -U.S. source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administra...

Sri Lanka govt pledges to hold off signing U.S. pact until after election

Sri Lankas government said on Wednesday a decision on agreeing a 480 million infrastructure grant from the United States, which has been criticised by some lawyers, Buddhist monks and opposition politicians, would be put off until after a N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019