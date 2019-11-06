Can have discussion with Shiv Sena over CM post, says Cong leader Husain Dalwai

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Wednesday met Sanjay Raut here and said that the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Asked if the Congress will support a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena, Dalwai told media persons here: "We can have a discussion over this. We have said that we don't want the Chief Minister to be from the BJP. Congress and NCP do not want BJP chief minister. We don't think that it is a good thing."

Dalwai further said the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should hold talks and come up with a solution to the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra. As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

