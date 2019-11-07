International Development News
Development News Edition

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will seek U.S. Senate seat -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 05:55 IST
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will seek U.S. Senate seat -source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jeff Sessions, a former attorney general forced out by President Donald Trump, will announce on Thursday he is running next year to regain his old U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, a Republican official familiar with his plans said on Wednesday. Sessions, 72, a frequent target of Trump's anger over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, will be trying to reclaim a seat he resigned to join the Trump administration.

His decision to enter the race was first reported by the Associated Press. Sessions enters a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the November 2020 election in a Southern state considered reliably Republican.

Sessions held the seat from 1997 to 2017. Sessions "wants to get back in the game," and U.S. Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama will help him raise money, said the Republican source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source said Sessions was the Republican Party's best chance for a Senate pickup in next year's election, but it was unclear how Trump would react to the development. Trump has called his selection of Sessions as attorney general "the biggest mistake" of his presidency.

Sessions was an early and loyal supporter of Trump. But after being publicly ridiculed by the president, Sessions was ousted on Nov. 7, 2018. He was replaced briefly by Matthew Whitaker until William Barr was confirmed to the job in February. Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election paved the way for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump has denounced the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt."

Also Read: WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but move unlikely to end unrest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasnt scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesnt have a problem with it, according...

Golf-Els names Im, Niemann, Hadwin, Day as captain's picks

Ernie Els has named Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day as his four captains picks for the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Following is the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019