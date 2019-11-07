Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP MLAs won't cross sides: Sanjay
Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP MLAs won't cross sides: SanjayRaut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP MLAs won't cross sides: SanjayRaut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...
Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...
South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...