Met governor on legal aspects of delay in govt formation: BJP

Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in formation of a government in the state after the October 21 elections. Those who met Koshyari included minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

Patil admitted that it is taking "more than normal" time to forge a ruling alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. Speaking to reporters after meeting Koshyari, Patil said, "It is true that it has taken more than normal time to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra." "We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide next course of action," he said..

