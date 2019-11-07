International Development News
Sena authorises Uddhav to take final call on govt formation;

  Updated: 07-11-2019 15:12 IST
Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday passed a resolution, authorising party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra. After the meeting of the Sena MLAs at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', all the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home in suburban Bandra, where they have been shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides.

"It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us," Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said. Thackeray chaired the meeting of all party MLAs for over an hour during which discussions were held on the political situation and the legislators reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

The party also appeared firm on its decision of sharing the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years each with the BJP. "The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai told reporters after the meeting ended.

Sena MLA Abdul Sattar said, "The next chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena. Uddhavji will take a final decision regarding government formation." Another MLA, on condition of anonymity, said Thackeray was "hurt" over the ongoing developments in the state. "He (Thackeray) feels issues could have been resolved by sitting across the table. This did not happen. Instead, what was decided was denied. Uddhavji said he did not want to break the alliance with the BJP. He only expects that what was decided be implemented," the legislator said.

"He told us to wait and watch," the MLA added. The Shiv Sena has been maintaining that in February this year, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it. Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

