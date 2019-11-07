International Development News
Development News Edition

Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:31 IST
Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would put a moratorium on deportations from the United States and end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on his first day in office.

Sanders said in a statement he would overturn Republican President Donald Trump's border policies if elected and create a "humane, lawful process that protects families and respects human rights." Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his presidency and accuses Democrats of supporting "open borders." ICE has stepped up its activities, arresting more than 2,300 people in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with just over 300 the year before.

"We will end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities," said Sanders, "and on my first day as president, I will use my executive power to protect our immigrant communities and reverse every single horrific action implemented by Trump." Other Democrats running for president have also proposed immigration reforms like raising the number of refugees the United States takes in. Some, including Sanders, have said they would repeal the law that criminalizes crossing the border and has been used to separate migrant children from their families.

The U.S. senator from Vermont is among the top three candidates in the crowded field of Democrats competing to take on Trump in the November 2020 election, but trails former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in most opinion polls. Sanders suffered a heart attack last month but has bounced back with endorsements from high-profile progressives and rallies of supporters enthusiastic about his agenda of taxing corporations and the wealthy to pay for measures like government-run healthcare.

Sanders, 78, whose father was a Jewish immigrant from Poland, has spoken about immigration on campaign stops but had not published a set of detailed proposals on immigration until Thursday. Among his plans is a raft of executive actions he would take on day one of his presidency, like a moratorium on deportations until an audit of deportation policies and practices has taken place.

The proposals also included longer-term reforms, like passing legislation giving a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally and breaking up ICE and the Customs and Border Protection agency to "begin treating immigration outside the context of national security."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Regular physical activity lowers fracture risk in older women: Study

Keeping the body moving through physical activity does not only ensure the overall well-being, but it also reduces the risk of hip or any other fracture in older women. The study highlighting the comprehensive evaluation of physical activit...

Hemp for Health: A Nutrition Filled Read With the Hemp Horizons

Hemp, or more specifically industrial hemp, is a plant from the Cannabis family, which is used particularly for creating a range of industrial products, ranging from clothes to bags, paper, skincare products, biofuel etc. The market disrup...

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019