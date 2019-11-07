AIADMK General and Executive council to meet on Nov 24

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a meeting of its general and executive council on November 24 here. The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace here, the party said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also announced the meeting on their Twitter accounts. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the party's recent victory in both the assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri -- that went to by-polls on October 21.

The last General and Executive councils meeting of the party was held in September 2017. (ANI)

