International Development News
Development News Edition

AIADMK General and Executive council to meet on Nov 24

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a meeting of its general and executive council on November 24 here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:16 IST
AIADMK General and Executive council to meet on Nov 24
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a meeting of its general and executive council on November 24 here. The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace here, the party said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also announced the meeting on their Twitter accounts. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the party's recent victory in both the assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri -- that went to by-polls on October 21.

The last General and Executive councils meeting of the party was held in September 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez. I decided I will no longer work with Conchita, the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook p...

Share of women in subordinate courts highest in T'gana, least in Bihar: Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 44 per cent and Bihar the lowest at 11.5 per cent in subordinate courts, while seven states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of June 2018, according to a report. Th...

383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in Chinas northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty 1368-1644, wa...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019