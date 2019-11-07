International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong to protest against Centre's economic policies on Nov 11 in Raj: Pilot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:27 IST
Cong to protest against Centre's economic policies on Nov 11 in Raj: Pilot
Image Credit: Flickr

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the Congress will hold protests across the state against the economic policies of the central government on November 11. He said people are facing a "very difficult situation" due to the economic slowdown.

The Congress will hold protests at every district headquarters of the state against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre on November 11, Pilot, who is also the state party president, told reporters at his residence here. A memorandum will also be submitted to the prime minister through the district collectors. Similarly, a memorandum will be handed over to the governor on November 13 following a rally from the Congress office here, he said.

He alleged that the Centre was not taking any "effective steps" to improve the economic situation of the country. "Every section of society is facing difficulties. I don't think people at the Centre understand the situation and can try to stop the terrible trend of this economic slowdown," Pilot said.

Responding to a question, he said the government has set criteria for "restructuring and reorganization" of the panchayats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Cong-JMM seat-sharing talks in final stages; announcement likely on Friday

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM for the Assembly election are in final stages and an announcement is likely on Friday, sources said. The Congress, JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD are attemptin...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm DEL78 LDALL AYODHYA Ayodhya D-dayCentre rushes paramilitary forces to UP, RPF steps up vigil, cancels leaveNew DelhiAyodhya The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh whi...

IUC row: Trai schedules open house discussion on Nov 15

Sector regulator Trai has scheduled for November 15 its open house discussion on the interconnect usage charges IUC issue that has seen old and new operators erupt in a war of words recently. According to the information on the Telecom Regu...

Merkel, NATO chief reject Macron's view NATO is dying

French President Emmanuel Macron used drastic words when he described NATO as experiencing a brain death, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, saying that was not her view.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also rejected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019