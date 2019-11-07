HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

DEL78 LDALL AYODHYA Ayodhya D-day:Centre rushes paramilitary forces to UP, RPF steps up vigil, cancels leave

New Delhi/Ayodhya: The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh while the Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness ahead of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict expected next week.

BOM39 MH-LDALL-GOVT No headway in Maha govt formation as BJP, Sena refuse to budge

Mumbai: The wait for a new government in Maharashtra prolonged on Thursday, with the BJP not staking claim, while an aggressive Shiv Sena remained firm on rotation of the chief minister's post.

DEL75 HP-LD-PM-INVESTORS Ease of doing business, not sops attracts investors: Modi

Dharamshala (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke against sops like free power, cheap land and tax waivers for industrialists, saying they would rather have a transparent business environment with simpler rules.

DEL79 MEA-SIDHU-LD KARTARPUR Navjot Singh Sidhu given political clearance to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday accorded political clearance to Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the Pakistani side soon after he sent a fresh letter seeking permission to travel to the neighbouring country.

NATION

DEL70 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Delhi's air 'very poor' again due to high humidity

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category again on Thursday because of high humidity following light rain, officials said.

DEL72 NAGA-LD SONOWAL Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to end insurgency in Nagaland.

DEL67 MEA-RCEP Can think of taking 'further decision' if firm indication given on 'core interests': MEA on RCEP

New Delhi: India on Thursday said if it gets a "firm indication" that its core interests will be accommodated in the RCEP trade deal then it can think of taking a "further decision" on the issue.

DEL71 BIZ-PMCBANK-LD RBI Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors' funds.

LEGAL

LGB4 MH-HC-LD DHFL-63 MOONS 63 Moons dues: HC restrains DHFL promoters from going abroad

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan from leaving the country.

LGD25 DL-COURTS-LAWYERS STRIKE HC directed meeting of lawyers, cops on their clash cancelled

New Delhi: The coordination committee of All District Courts Associations Thursday said the meeting, which was to be held on the directions of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, was cancelled as senior police officers were not present.

LGD23 HC-LAWYERS CLASH-MEDIA Plea in HC to restrain media from broadcasting derogatory statements against judiciary, lawyers

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to regulate or restrain the media from broadcasting any fake or derogatory statements against the judiciary and lawyers following November 2 clash between advocates and the police at Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

FOREIGN

FGN37 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD PASSPORT Indian Sikh pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor will not require passport: Pakistan FO

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waived the condition of passport for one year for Indian Sikhs visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor, contradicting an earlier statement by the army spokesman who said the pilgrims will need a passport. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN44 PAK-HINDU-GIRL-LD MURDER Pak Hindu dental student was raped and murdered, reveals final autopsy report (Eds: Updating with more details) Islamabad/Karachi, Nov 7 (PTI) A Pakistani Hindu dental college student, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Sindh province, was raped before being murdered, the final postmortem report has revealed. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN32 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD FORCE

Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member special 'Tourism Police Force' for the security of the Indian pilgrims using the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain

FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD RALLY

Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning Washington: Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented "depression" if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha PTI RHL

