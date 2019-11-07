International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S. Sudan president, ex-rebel leader to delay formation of unity government - Uganda

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Juba
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:31 IST
UPDATE 1-S. Sudan president, ex-rebel leader to delay formation of unity government - Uganda
Image Credit: Flickr

South Sudan's president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay forming a unity government for 100 days beyond the Nov. 12 deadline, Uganda's presidency said, buying time after concerns that war could resume if the two sides were pushed.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline. Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in September 2018 under pressure from the United Nations, the United States, and regional governments.

South Sudan, which is rich in oil resources, plunged into civil war in 2013 after Kiir sacked Machar as vice president. The conflict killed an estimated 400,000 people, triggered a famine and created Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Both sides blame each other for not meeting milestones stipulated by the peace deal, especially the integration of different fighting forces.

Thursday's meeting "was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere", the Ugandan statement said. Both sides agreed that there were "incomplete critical tasks" related to the deal, particularly related to "security arrangements and governance", it added.

Also Read: South Sudan preparing to restart oil production in Block 5A

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019