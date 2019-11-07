International Development News
Development News Edition

NSCN(IM) urges different Naga groups to be on board for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:36 IST
NSCN(IM) urges different Naga groups to be on board for

The NSCN(IM), a major insurgent group in the North East, on Thursday urged different Naga groups to be on board for the Framework Agreement and be part of the final solution to the seven-decade-old Naga political issue. This assumes significance in the aftermath of the October 31 decision by the Centre to continue dialogues with all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before bringing the Naga political issue to its final conclusion.

The statement said that NSCN(IM) appeals to and invites all "Naga brothers and sisters in different groups with open heart to get on board the bus of Framework Agreement and be a part of the final solution in the greater interests of the people and peace and progress in the land". The NSCN(IM) said that it has forgiven the past mistakes of "the Naga brothers and sisters in different camps" and that they (other groups) should also forgive its (NSCN(IM) past mistakes and be reconciled.

Let this message of peace and unity among the Nagas be acceptable to all the Nagas, far and near, the statement said. The NSCN(IM) 'ministry of publicity' claimed that political leaders of the country and army officials have agreed that the Naga problem is political and not a military one, which opened the door for negotiations for solution to the decades-long issue.

Consequently the Centre and NSCN(IM) embarked on political negotiations from 1997 and after series of intensive negotiations signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 based on the "recognized unique history" of the Nagas, it said. Taking account of the commitment and assurance of the GoI on the issues of Naga national flag and Constitution to resolving them at the earliest time, the two parties have mutually agreed upon to go for final touch on the agreed competencies for conclusion, the NSCN(IM) statement said.

"Now therefore, when the Government of India is prepared to make the final agreement with the NSCN(IM) on the basis of the Framework Agreement all Nagas should also be equally prepared," it said. Stating that Unity for the historic tasks ahead is indispensable, the NSCN(IM) said Now is the time for the Nagas to unite so that together we move forward to the new era; together we build a land of milk and honey.

The Framework Agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947. Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday said that Nagas are at the cusp of history as a new dawn has begun for a new era of peace, unity and prosperity.

He urged all Naga groups to overcome bitterness and bad memories of the past and come together and make a new beginning towards unity, prosperity, development and brotherhood. Ravi, who was speaking at the Hornbill festival of the Lotha Naga tribes in Wokha district, also urged the Naga people to ensure that their rich culture does not fade away with the face of the onslaught of modern technology and way of life.

The talks to find a lasting solution to the seven- decade-old insurgency problem in Nagaland were convened by the Centre in Delhi in a bid to iron out differences, particularly on the NSCN-IM's demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas, which have already been rejected by the Centre. The separate flag and Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir has ceased to exist with the annulment of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The dialogue with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) is said to be over..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019