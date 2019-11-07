CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the country's next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.

"My insistence on nominating Hariri is because he's for the good of Lebanon and I am all for the good of Lebanon," Berri told the network.

