CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the country's next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.
"My insistence on nominating Hariri is because he's for the good of Lebanon and I am all for the good of Lebanon," Berri told the network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Parliament
- government
- prime minister
- Saad alHariri
- network
ALSO READ
Control Orders Bill to have first reading in Parliament
Several steps will be taken by government to simplify GST, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
BJP will form government in Haryana: Capt Abhimanyu
Jailed Uighur Ilham Tohti wins European Parliament Sakharov rights award
UK says Lebanon protesters must be heard, urges swift reforms -tweet