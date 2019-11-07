International Development News
Development News Edition

Make public whatever was 'decided' between BJP-Sena: Khadse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:38 IST
Make public whatever was 'decided' between BJP-Sena: Khadse
Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday said whatever had been "decided" between the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of the assembly polls should be made public. The Shiv Sena has claimed top leaders of the party and the BJP had "agreed" on sharing the chief minister's post on a rotational basis and 50:50 distribution of portfolio ahead of the October 21 assembly polls in the state.

The BJP has, however, denied any such arrangement with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and has insisted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the post for full term. Khadse, speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, his home district in North Maharashtra, said whatever had been "decided" between the saffron allies in the past should be made public for better understanding of the power-sharing issue.

The BJP denied assembly election ticket to Khadse and instead fielded his daughter from their family seat of Muktainagar in Jalgaon district, but she lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil. "Sena leaders have been saying something was promised to them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In that case, whatever was decided should be brought to forefront and discussed," said Khadse, whose critical remarks have put the BJP on back foot on several occasions in the recent past.

Asked about the tussle between the saffron allies and delay in government formation even two weeks after poll results, the veteran politician said, I am no longer senior enough to mediate between the BJP and the Sena." Khadse, once seen as No. 2 in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's cabinet, has been largely sidelined in the state BJP. A multiple-time MLA, Khadse had resigned from the Fadnavis cabinet in June 2016 after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in a land deal in Pune. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena-56, the NCP-54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member house where the simple majority mark is 145.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Man who killed Sehwag's relative held after police encounter in Delhi

A man, who allegedly killed a relative of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in 2008, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Darshan Dabas, was arrested on Wednesday. ...

Dates for submission of online applications for NTA exams extended for J-K, Ladakh candidates

The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency NTA. The candidates of J and K and Ladakh have b...

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019