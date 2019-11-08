International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesters take to streets in tense Guinea capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Conakry
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 01:04 IST
Protesters take to streets in tense Guinea capital
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of Guinean protesters took to the streets in the capital Conakry Thursday, in fresh demonstrations days after deadly clashes erupted during a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government rallies. The poor West African country has been shaken by violence during weeks of protest over opposition suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking to prolong his rule.

Demonstrators clad in the red of the opposition stretched across several kilometres of a highway leading to the capital's 28 September stadium, an AFP reporter said, adding it was difficult to quantify the exact number of protesters. "Walk peacefully and quietly," and "Don't respond to provocations", the National Front for Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition parties and unions, warned on social media in a bid to avoid confrontation with security forces.

Demonstrators demanded the release of government critics imprisoned since the beginning of the anti-government unrest. Dozens of police vehicles followed the crowd, who shouted "justice for the dead".

Tensions in the capital are high just days after the deaths of three youths, who the opposition says were shot by the security services as they attended a funeral march for 11 people killed in unrest since October 24. At least 16 civilians and a police officer have been killed in bloody clashes with security forces since protests began in mid-October, according to the opposition, with dozens injured and dozens more arrested.

FNDC plans further rallies in other parts of the country. Unlike the first demonstrations, these have obtained the green light from authorities.

Conde has blamed the protesters for the gunfire and accused the opposition of trying to overthrow the government. A former opposition figure who was jailed and spent time in exile under Guinea's previous authoritarian regimes, Conde became the country's first democratically elected president in 2010.

The 81-year-old, whose second term ends next year, launched constitutional consultations in September, saying the former French colony's basic law "concentrates corporate interests" and needed reform. But his adversaries say the president will try to push through an amendment allowing him to seek a third term in the nation of 13 million. He has neither confirmed nor denied his intention to seek a third term in elections due in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House-sources

An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a phase one trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said. T...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as China, US agree to remove tariffs in phases

U.S. stocks were higher late on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, though indexes pared gains after another report raised fresh worries about the outlook for a deal. China said it had ...

Lawmakers release impeachment probe testimony of senior State Department official

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released a transcript on Thursday of a closed-door deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.Kent, who is scheduled to testify publicly on Nov....

Avalanche G Grubauer (lower body) to miss two games

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer will sit out the teams next two games due to a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. Grubauer, who is considered day-to-day, will miss home games against the Nashville Predators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019