International Development News
Development News Edition

UK plans fast-track visas for migrants working in health service

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 05:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 05:31 IST
UK plans fast-track visas for migrants working in health service
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain said on Friday it would make it easier for migrants to move to the United Kingdom to work in the National Health Service (NHS), helping to offset a possible fall in numbers caused by the exit from the European Union. The Conservative government is planning to bring in an Australian-style points-based system in 2021 after leaving the EU in a bid to get tighter control of immigration, an issue which commentators said was a major factor in Britons voting for Brexit three years ago.

The future of the NHS is one of the key issues in the campaign for Britain's general election next month. About 153,000 of 1.2 million health workers are non-British, and critics have said the end of freedom of movement for EU citizens after Brexit would deprive the NHS, one of the world's largest employers, of a vital pool of workers.

At the same time, it was feared that many medical staff who come from other areas of the globe, especially nurses, would fail to meet the strict salary requirements of the new system. About 52,000 of current NHS staff are Asian nationals. The government said the new NHS Visa would allow it to control immigration while ensuring there would not be a skills shortage for the health service.

The fast-track scheme would halve visa fees to 464 pounds ($595) and give applicants preferential treatment and faster decisions. "These measures are part of our plan for an Australian-style points-based immigration system that allows us to control numbers while remaining open to vital professions like nurses," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

"That means the best of both worlds - attracting talent from around the world so our NHS continues to provide brilliant service while ensuring that it isn't put under strain by opening Britain's borders to the entire world." The plan to relax rules for NHS staff comes after Britain said in August it would relax immigration rules to attract more scientists.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-France to Britain: Tell us why we should grant extension

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran

Irans state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The report says the quake hit at 220 a.m. Friday in Irans East Azarbaijan province. It says the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019