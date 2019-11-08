International Development News
CM should be from Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's decision to be final: Gulabrao Patil

Amidst the crisis between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai over the chief minister's post, the regional party's MLA Gulabrao Patil on Friday said that there is no question of the Sena compromising its demand.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:50 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:50 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the crisis between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai over the chief minister's post, the regional party's MLA Gulabrao Patil on Friday said that there is no question of the Sena compromising its demand. "Our only goal is to ensure that the chief minister is from Shiv Sena. There is no question of negotiations on this. Even if there is a disruption of some sorts the decision taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be final," Patil told ANI here.

Patil is currently lodged with the other Shiv Sena MLAs in the Hotel Rangsharda for two days, in an apparent bid to prevent any attempts of poaching. The party had, however, said that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

Patil, on the other hand, did not clarify whether Aaditya Thackeray or Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister face from his party. "Even Eknath Shindeji is also a Shiv Sainik," he said.

The Shiv Sena is putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, however, Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as the party's legislative leader on Thursday leading to further speculations. As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is approaching fast, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP, Shiv Sena look on course to retain power in Maharashtra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

