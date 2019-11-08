International Development News
Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

Image Credit: Flickr

The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank. Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till November 15.

In the letter, Narvekar said all MLAs would be staying at Retreat hotel in suburban Malad. "Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting his MLAs frequently for future decisions. We request you to provide necessary security measures," Narvekar said.

A police official confirmed receiving the letter. "We have received the letter from the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai police will take care of the security of their MLAs," the official said.

The Sena has 56 MLAs, including the party's youth leader, Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected from Worli in central Mumbai in the October 21 assembly polls. The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power post declaration of assembly poll results on October 24.

The Congress has alleged MLAs were being offered inducements to cross over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

