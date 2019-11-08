International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis quits, blames Shiv Sena for deadlock in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:06 IST
Fadnavis quits, blames Shiv Sena for deadlock in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday tendered his resignation while blaming the ally Shiv Sena for the impasse over government formation after the Assembly polls. "The governor has accepted my resignation. I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving me the chance to serve them for the last five years," Fadnavis said.

Refuting the Shiv Sena's claim, Fadnavis asserted that "in my presence", no decision had been taken by the two parties over sharing the chief minister's post. The Sena had claimed that before the Lok Sabha polls, the two allies had decided to share the CM's post in the next term for two-and-half-years each.

He called Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the impasse many times, but "Uddhav-ji did not take my calls," Fadnavis claimed. The Shiv Sena's "policy" of not talking with the BJP but holding talks with the opposition Congress and NCP was wrong, he said.

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...

UPDATE 2-StanChart bows to investor ire by cutting pension of CEO Winters

Standard Chartered joined some of its British rivals in cutting its chief executives pension allowance on Friday after protests from shareholders, putting pressure on other banks such as Lloyds to follow suit. British banks have faced mount...

Over 40,000 employees have opted for BSNL VRS so far: Chairman

The number of BSNL employees who have opted for the companys voluntary retirement scheme has exceeded 40,000 within three days of the state-owned corporation announcing it, a top official said on Friday. The government last month had approv...

CJI refers to bench headed by Justice Bobde a plea on grant of bail to convicts on HC delays

The Supreme Court Friday referred a plea to a bench headed by CJI-designate Justice S A Bobde to examine and evolve the possible solution to a legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019