Governor has appointed me Maharashtra's acting Chief Minister: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:28 IST
Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state. "The Governor has given me permission to be an acting Chief Minister till any other alternatives like the President's Rule. I will be acting chief minister as per the Governor's request," he told reporters here.

"This is a very critical situation in the state. In 325 talukas, crops of farmers have been badly affected due to unseasonal rains. We have taken decisions, which are in favour of farmers," he added. There has been a delay in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra after the assembly polls due to differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over power-sharing.

The BJP won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. BJP and Shiv Sena were partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and had fought the assembly polls together. The Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

Also Read: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala gives his letter of support to governor: BJP sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

