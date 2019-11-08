Britain's main opposition Labour Party said it is not doing any deals as the Scottish National Party (SNP) set a second independence vote as a condition for backing Labour if next month's general election gives no one a majority in parliament.

"We're not in this to do anything other than a win and we're not doing deals," said Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)