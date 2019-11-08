International Development News
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:58 IST
Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am and 8 pm.

The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of the Sikhism founder's birth anniversary, Kejriwal said at a press conference "Several Sikh organisations had met me and demanded that odd-even rules be lifted for November 11 and 12. Thousands of people participate in several programmes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

"In view of this, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12," the chief minister said. The government maintains that due to odd-even rule, nearly 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off the road everyday.

On Friday, a total of 293 challans were issued by teams of traffic police (158), transport (94) and revenue (41) departments till 2 pm. On November 4, the first day of odd-even road rationing scheme, Kejriwal had termed the exercise as "successful".

However, the BJP has termed the scheme as an "election stunt" by the Aam Aadmi Party government which was causing harassment to the people. Two thousand civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of the Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed on the first day of scheme which will end of November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botsw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019