Infighting-hit BJP not focusing on development, better to go

The Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it was better to dissolve the assembly and go in for polls, as it alleged that the BJP government in the state was wracked by internal squabbles and not concentrating on the development of the state. State BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar described the comments on its internal affairs as absurd, ridiculous and totally unwarranted." KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led government lacked any vision for the state and was only focused on "making money and finding ways to remain in power." "Staying in power and making money has become more important (for the BJP government). The state, its people and farmers are facing problem, no development is happening.

The misery that we are facing today was never faced by Karnataka state," Rao told reporters here. He claimed that many in the BJP dislike the Chief Minister, there were divisions within the party and lack of confidence in each other.

"It has not been even three months since the formation of the government, there are so many issues already. Central BJP doesn't have trust on Yediyurappa. For Yediyuurappa, wooing the 17 disqualified MLAs has become one point programme, while state BJP president and some local leaders want to finish Yediyurappa politically...

That's why I feel better to go for elections dissolving assembly, what's the use continuing like this?" he said. Several Congress leaders have for some time now been predicting the collapse of the BJP government and possibilities of mid-term polls in the state.

With Yediyurappa launching developmental works in constituencies represented by disqualified MLAs in the last few days, the Congress has accused the government of diverting funds to those constituencies, with an eye on the bypolls. Alleging that the BJP was indulging in "dirty politics", Rao accused Yediyurappa of spending crores of rupees from the state treasury to woo 17 disqualified MLAs, while "injustice" was being done to other MLAs.

"Injustice is being done to BJP MLAs also, opposition MLAs have been completely ignored...what is this, I have never seen such politics, what has happened to BJP leaders and its MLAs?" he asked. "Is winning election more important than the development of the state? This shows Yediyurappa's and BJP's political bankruptcy. I don't know why BJP leaders and ministers who are also facing injustice are quiet?" he said.

Meanwhile, the disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking further postponement of the Assembly bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5. Expressing confidence that bypolls will happen as per schedule, Rao, reacting to the development, said: "we are making our preparations, we have already declared candidates for 8 constituencies and for remaining seven seats we will discuss and decide at the earliest".

"Elections (bypolls) have to happen on time hundred per cent, and for no reason Supreme Court should postpone it. With election happening people will teach them (disqualified MLAs) a lesson," he said.

Strongly reacting to his comments, the state BJP general secretary said the KPCC president would do well if he concentrates on the "sorry and sordid" state of affairs in his own party instead of making comments on the BJP. Unlike the nasty culture of dynasty politics that the Congress is wedded to, the BJP has been scrupulously practising robust internal democratic process.

Nalin Kumar Kateel enjoys the support of the entire party cadre throughout the state. Similarly, chief minister B S Yediyurappa is a pan-Karnataka leader and draws strength and solidarity from all section and strata of society, he said in a statement. Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, who have challenged their disqualification in the Apex court, is scheduled for December 5..

