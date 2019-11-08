Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not concerned about the impeachment inquiry as House Democrats prepare to kick off public hearings next week, dismissing witnesses' testimony transcripts released by Congress so far.

The Republican president, speaking to reporters at the White House, accused Democrats of looking for people who hated him and that for the most part, he had not heard of the witnesses.

