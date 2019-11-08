International Development News
Trump says thinking about attending Russia's May Day parade

Trump says thinking about attending Russia's May Day parade
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering attending Russia's May Day parade.

He made the comment to reporters at the White House before departing for campaign-related events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

