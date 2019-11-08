BJP's Mungantiwar backs CM on statement on portfolio sharing

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday backed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' post- resignation statement that equal sharing of portfolios was never discussed with the Shiv Sena before the Assembly polls. The sharing of the CM's post caused a stalemate in government formation talks between the two allies after results were declared on October 24.

Speaking to reporters after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's press conference, Mungantiwar said, "At the time of seat sharing ahead for Maharashtra assembly elections, equal sharing of portfolios was never discussed. It is an illogical argument from Shiv Sena." "We got worried for the first time when Thackeray, on October 24, said he has all options available for government formation. We completely refute allegations of Thackeray that we are trying to prove him a liar," said Mungantiwar. Mungantiwar said, "The BJP never thought of any alternative other than the Sena to form government. The mandate of the people is for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance." Commenting on Thackeray remarks on BJP's stance with several other leaders who had been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mungantiwar said, "The leaders critical of Modi were never part of the government. They criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an opposition, unlike Sena which continued its tirade despite being in power." Without naming Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Mungantiwar also said, "There are some people manipulating Uddhav Thackeray. He should be careful of them." "Uddhavji always refers to Narendra Modi as his elder brother. Then the younger brother should listen to him," said Mungantiwar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)