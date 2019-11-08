Israel's Netanyahu appoints far-right Bennett as defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed the head of a far-right political party as defense minister of his caretaker government, a spokesman for the premier's right-wing Likud party said on Friday. Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, will take the defense portfolio from the right-wing Netanyahu, who has simultaneously served as premier and defense minister for nearly a year.

"The appointment will be brought to the government for approval at an upcoming government meeting," the Likud spokesman said in a statement. Israeli politics is deadlocked after two inconclusive elections this year. Former military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party emerged neck and neck with Netanyahu following a September vote, and both leaders have struggled to put together a ruling coalition.

Gantz, who was asked by Israel's president to forge a coalition after Netanyahu failed to do so, has less than two weeks left to form a government. If he fails, the country could be headed towards an unprecedented third election although a smaller party might be given a chance before that.

Netanyahu has led a caretaker government throughout the political turmoil. Bennett previously served in Netanyahu's cabinet as an education minister. A former settler leader, he advocates tough action against Palestinian militants in Gaza and unusual tactics towards Israel's arch-foe Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

Netanyahu took over the defense portfolio following the resignation of then-chief Avigdor Lieberman, who is stepping down in November 2018 helped plunge the country towards snap elections in April. Netanyahu and Bennett also agreed to form a parliamentary alliance, the Likud spokesman said, adding that Bennett agreed another person would be appointed defense chief if a unity government or narrow right-wing coalition is formed.

