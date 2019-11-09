International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bolivia
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 08:32 IST
UPDATE 2-Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests
Image Credit:

Bolivians marched again in several cities on Friday night and there were even scattered cases of police joining the protests, adding to the pressure on President Evo Morales amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election last month.

In the city of Cochabamba, the scene of recent violent clashes, Reuters witnesses saw police officers protesting on the roof of their headquarters carrying Bolivian flags in an apparent act of disobedience against the government. Images and footage on local television showed police in other cities also marching alongside protesters and joining chants regularly used by the opposition to leftist leader Morales.

The national commander of the police force and the defense minister denied there was widespread insubordination by police but acknowledged the scattered police actions. "We trust that the police commander can now get those police who for some reason are doing acts of disobedience to reflect and we are sure the police will continue to fulfill their constitutional job to safeguard the people," Defense Minister Javier Zabaleta said on state television.

People should remain calm, he said, adding there were no plans to mobilize the military. The head of the national police said in a statement that forces around the country would fulfill their duties to ensure order and peace.

Morales, Latin America's longest-standing leader, won the election last month but has faced mounting pressure after the Oct. 20 vote count was inexplicably halted for nearly a day, sparking allegations of fraud. The South American country has been rattled by protests, strikes and road blocks for almost three weeks since, hurting the landlocked country's image and economy.

Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, appeared at rallies on Thursday and Friday in the capital La Paz, calling for Morales to step down. Late on Friday, Camacho said in a Twitter post police had joined protests in at least five cities: "Thank you for being with your people, God bless you!"

Camacho says he has prewritten a resignation letter that he wants Morales to sign, which he plans to deliver next week. The government said on Friday that an audit of the contentious presidential election would likely be completed early next week, which could either back Morales' victory or throw open the door to a new vote.

At the presidential offices in La Paz, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said that the audit by the Organization of American States (OAS) should be ready by Tuesday or Wednesday. Opposition leader Carlos Mesa asked Congress on Friday to pass an emergency bill to prepare new elections as Morales vowed again not to buckle to mounting pressure to step down.

"The Right says 'Evo has to resign.' I want to tell you, sisters and brothers, to all of Bolivia and the world, I will not resign," Morales, a socialist, said at a public event. "We are elected by the people and we respect the constitution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost, participate in public programme

In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in Indias Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pa...

US Women's World Cup champs certified as class in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Nov 9 AFP The US Womens national team won a key court ruling in its equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation when a California court granted class certification to players. The US District Court decision by judge Gary...

Security around SC beefed up ahead of Ayodhya judgement

Security in and around the Supreme Court has increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex courts premises. The...

Facebook apologizes after black workers complain of bias

San Francisco, Nov 9 AFP Facebook apologised on Friday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post. The post shared at Medium by a FB Blind profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019