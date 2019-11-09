Hope no new issue crops up in name of religion: NCP on SC

The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said it had been the position of the party to accept the SC verdict.

"It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the supreme court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion," Malik tweeted. Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)