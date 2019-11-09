Country moves ahead, we all should work for it: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Ayodhya verdict

Joining the chorus from across the political spectrum, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged everyone to respect the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case and said that the peace and harmony should be maintained. The BJP leader insisted that the verdict is not a loss for anyone. "We all should respect and welcome the Supreme Court verdict. This is not a loss for anyone. This country belongs to all of us. Peace, harmony, unity, and love should be maintained. Our country moves ahead...we all should work for it," he said while speaking to ANI here.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against the 2010 order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties - Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The court directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)