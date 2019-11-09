Along with Ram Temple, Ram Rajya should prevail in the nation: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said it is his wish that along with Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' should prevail in the nation. "I am happy today. All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle..their sacrifice has not gone waste. Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be 'Ram Rajya' in the nation, that is my wish," he said while speaking to reporters here.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against the 2010 order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties - Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The court directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

