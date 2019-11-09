Delhi: CM Patnaik reviews Central Fund release and Implementation of '5T' framework

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the Central Fund release position under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) here and the implementation of '5T' framework of the state government here. The Chief Minister was apprised that the CSS release position as on November 7 stood at Rs 7,544 crores.

"The release due under major people-oriented schemes such as PMAY, MGNREGA, NSAP, PMGSY and others were reviewed where the State Government is expected to get more than six thousand crores rupees," read an official release. Patnaik directed the officials to closely follow up the matter with the Central government in coordination with all departments of the state government.

"The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of 5T framework i.e. Team Work, Transparency, Technology and Time leading to Transformation and directed Resident Commissioner, Special Resident Commissioner to expedite it for effective governance," the release read. He also directed the officials to pursue the allotment of land to set up an 'Odisha Cultural Centre' in the national capital. (ANI)

