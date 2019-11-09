TAKE A LOOK-Germany marks 30th anniversary of Berlin Wall's fall

Germany celebrated on Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided East and West Germany.

Reuters have interviewed, filmed and photographed people who lived in a divided Germany and now recall their sometimes dramatic stories of love, danger, and escape.

